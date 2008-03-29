advertisement
A New Way to do Live TV Production

By Robert Scoble1 minute Read

NewTek’s machines are used in TV studios around the world. Recently we toured San Antonio tech companies and NewTek’s Senior Vice President of Strategic Development met us and demonstrated their newest technology: The TriCaster. This machine builds virtual sets for live TV and does a variety of other tasks. Really cool stuff that’s changing the way TV is done (and is far cheaper than previous equipment).

