Getting America’s Treasured Images Onto Flickr

By Robert Scoble1 minute Read

Here we visit the United States
Library of Congress where Helena Zinkham, who runs the prints
and photography division of USA’s Library of Congress, talks to me about
how they get images from the library onto Flickr and what that’s done
for the library itself. This one is worth the watch.

