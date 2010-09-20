The DEA Is After Your Drugs, Man

The United States Department of Justice Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) is bent on ridding you of excessive pills next Saturday, in what it calls a “collaborative effort to remove potentially dangerous controlled substances from our nation’s medicine cabinets.” From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the DEA will visit locations throughout the U.S., where people can dump expired or unwanted pharmaceutical drugs, which the DEA says are used to fuel substance abuse or supply the illegal drug trade. They make it clear that illegal drugs are not accepted, nor are intravenous accessories.

Kind of an odd, yet innovative, approach, don’t you think? On the one hand, it’s great to offer an anonymous way out for all those closet addicts who really do want to kick their habits, but for other genuine addicts who are–just that, addicts–how would a so-called pill-drive be any more effective than group therapy or individual counseling? It’s worth a shot, I guess–no pun intended.

You can find the location nearest you here and just remember, the donations are anonymous, so no one will know what you’ve been stashing.

“This effort symbolizes DEA’s commitment to halting the disturbing rise in addiction caused by their misuse and abuse,” said Acting Administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration, Michele M. Leonhart.

A for effort DEA, but we’ll have to wait and see whether this really makes a dent in drug abuse rates or not.

[Image: Flickr user e-MagineArt.com]