In the movie Field of Dreams, Kevin Costner’s cornfield whispers, “If you build it, he will come,” and sets off a series of events that change the lives of Costner and the characters around him. While talking corn is a bit of movie magic, the idea of expressing a desire in order to see it fulfilled is a powerful one. And if the expressed desire comes from a Fortune 500 company, it can help change the world.

Consider this: Ten years ago, FedEx

Express, in partnership with Environmental Defense Fund, let it be known

that it wanted a cleaner truck–one that went 50% further on a gallon of fuel

and that cut soot emissions by 90%. The

company didn’t offer subsidies, nor did it specify how the truck should be

built. But in essence it said, “If you

build it, we will come.” And with one of

the largest truck fleets in the US–that

got the attention of truck makers across the country.

There are now dozens of models of trucks that use the

technology developed through the FedEx/EDF partnership, and about a quarter of

the delivery and utility truck fleets in the U.S. are using them. The trucks, by the way, use hybrid technology

similar to that found in the Toyota Prius and other cars. But while hybrid systems were known in the

passenger car sector, no one had applied the technology to heavy trucks until

FedEx’s purchasing power came into play.

Now, Walmart is using the

same technique to pull next-generation solar power into the marketplace. Thin-film solar cells are being developed

that can reduce the weight of solar systems, making them more flexible and

easier to install on a broad range of buildings.

Working with Environmental

Defense Fund, Walmart solicited proposals for innovative thin-film solar projects, hoping to

break through the barriers keeping this new technology from becoming fully

viable in the marketplace. Again, they said, “if you build it, we

will come.”

Walmart has announced that

it will install thin film technology on up to 30 stores, clubs and other

locations in California and Arizona. Said Kim Saylors-Laster,

Walmart vice president of energy, “By leveraging our scale to become a more

efficient company we are able to lower expenses and help develop markets for

new technologies.”

The combination of Walmart’s market power and Environmental Defense Fund‘s rigor could provide the

scale and credibility needed to bring new solar technology more fully into the

marketplace, using the power of an expressed desire to move thin film

technologies from the drawing board to the rooftops of America.