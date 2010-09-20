Ethica Makes Islamic Finance Training Social Media-Savvy

“Sukuk” is an Arabic word most commonly referred to as “bonds” in the West and and two leading players in the Islamic finance scene will soon offer online certification courses that focus on sukuk. TradeArabia reported today that the Islamic banking news site, Zawya, and the Ethica Institute of Islamic Finance have paired up and are pushing the envelope in online Islamic finance training.

Ethica’s current training program is “the only online certificate in the world to conform to the latest AAOIFI Shariah Standards, the Islamic finance industry’s most widely-accepted standard, and the same standard followed by central banks across the world,” Ethica’s website reports. The new partnership will further the role that Ethica plays as a respected source for professionals throughout the Middle East.

“This historic partnership addresses the greatest need in the industry: practical training developed by scholars and bankers and delivered online around the globe; rather than theoretical training taught by academics and delivered inside a classroom,” said Atif Khan, Ethica’s managing director.

Ethica offers videos, tutorials, and other comprehensive online learning tools and Zawya reports on up-to-the minute figures, trade numbers, and trends in Islamic Finance, so the joining of the two together to educate professionals in “sukuk” should be a welcome addition to the Islamic banking sector.