Would You Rather Be Right or Happy at Work?

There are two distinct camps in the business world today–leaders whose teams have failed to measure up and instead do nothing more than deliver excuses, and leaders whose teams have delivered results in spite of the same difficult circumstances. The difference between the two? The path that the leaders chose to take.

The first path usually begins when a leader decides that they are “right,” that they know the answer and how it should be. This belief usually arises out of a past experience of success where the leader mistakenly attributes the positive outcomes to their own powers rather than more accurately attributing success to good execution and risk mitigation by the team.

As the world rapidly changes, leaders cannot possibly know the “right” way forward, rather, they can only make decisions and remain open to feedback from their teams and adjust accordingly. Once a leader becomes convinced they are “right,” their mind closes. They stop learning and become righteous. At this point, leaders become opposed to new information that could help them alter their plan and execute it successfully.

The actual cause of their shortcomings is a chain reaction that begins with ego and self-motive. To reinforce their positions, more energy and resources are often wasted finding others who agree with them. Together, all of these like-minded people jointly create a story that paints themselves as victims–with all others as the villains. Instead of results, the leaders now have an arsenal of excuses about why they didn’t deliver.

The path to delivering results in spite of the circumstances begins with a simple commitment–a commitment to do whatever it takes (legally and ethically) regardless of role, position or tradition–to create the desired results. Such a commitment requires an open mind regarding what’s to come and what will be required–a willingness to be open to the unknown.

When a leader fully commits to willingness, he or she must also commit to living with integrity. The leader must act publicly in a way that clearly role models that level of willingness and openness. This is how a Reality-Based Leader functions.

As challenges appear, those on the path to results don’t fall into blame, but instead move into accountability, having the ability to account for what they did and did not accomplish. This involves each individual on the team owning his or her own position and outcome.