Why IBM Could Be Bigger Than Facebook in Social Media

Fathoming a new product from IBM via a launch event is like trying to

understand the ocean by watching a wave. Nonetheless that was my task,

swimming through the presentations and ultimately landing an interview

with Jeffrey Schick, IBM’s VP of Social Software. Drenched in the

vision Schick shared for the IBM Customer Experience Suite, it occurred

to me that IBM could end up being more important to the business use and

monetization of social media than Facebook.

While the comparison between IBM’s new social software solutions and

Facebook could be considered all wet from the start, the mere fact that

I’m discussing both in the same sentence should make you take notice.

IBM is not sitting idly on the dock as web and mobile usage transform

business interactions. Rather they intend to ride the wave of Web 3.0,

creating and implementing the software that according to Schick, “can

better connect people with people and people with information.”

Social software is not a new idea at IBM

Long before Mark Zuckerberg aggregated his Harvard friends online,

IBM’ers could find their colleagues in a similar manner. According to

Schick, “at IBM 15 years ago, we had a way to look up people to create a

globally connected enterprise.” “Today we have approximately 500,000

people within IBM and we do about 6 million look ups a day on pages that

look strikingly similar to other social network profile pages with

features like blogging and photo posting,” added Schick.

IBM’s internal network served as both an incubator and torture test

for its latest offering. “The idea of getting the right person over the

right time at the right opportunity and yield the right result was

really important,” explained Schick. So while Schick and his team

watched the rise of Facebook with interest, they took greater

inspiration from the technology they were already using to deliver “an

exceptional work experience for employees” which also translated into

better client service.

Social software for business that is as easy as Facebook