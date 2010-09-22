Do You Have the Same Blind-Spot as Blockbuster?

We’ve all heard about the problems happening right now at Blockbuster: The one-time giant in video rental has announced that it will file for bankruptcy this September. What lessons can we learn from this? How could Blockbuster’s position have eroded so far?

From a traditional marketing and strategy perspective, it seemed to be doing everything right. It had a globally recognized brand (a marketers’ Holy Grail), it offered competitive pricing compared to the movie theaters, and it had prime retail locations with economies of scale, consistent layouts, and impulse buys (popcorn and candy). The company abided by many of the best practices of retailing — but they had a blind-spot.

Customers Continually Seek Ways to Save Time

Blockbuster overlooked one of the hidden but powerful Laws of Time-onomics (Time-Value Economics): When given a reasonable choice, people will opt to save time. Although most businesses devote considerable resources to brand recognition, pricing, and demographics, they pay scant attention to truly understanding how time affects customer behavior.

Until recently, home movie watchers had no choice but to drive to the rental store and see what was available. Compared with the time to drive to the movie theater, the time spent was more or less equal, and Blockbuster offered greater choice and flexibility around when you used the product.

But then, Netflix changed the time equation on movie rentals. Netflix allows customers to experience both spontaneity and convenience: you can decide at any time to watch a movie and still have no need to leave the house to make it happen. Although watching movies is considered valuable time, driving to the movie store is not. This time savings resulted in Netflix taking 36% of the market.

Of course, Netflix subscribers probably spend as much time selecting movies, but the system time-shifts the selection phase, so you do not have to choose your night’s entertainment while your kids are hungry or your significant other is getting impatient. By enabling viewers to pre-select movies into a queue, and offering an automatic monthly subscription, Netflix baked in repeat purchases by making the option to continue easy. Viewed together, the Netflix experience offers a huge time-value advantage.