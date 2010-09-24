Four Elements to Bring Good Karma to Your Business

In business, there’s great emphasis on forecasting the future and forward-thinking, especially in my field of Internet presence. That’s not to say we can’t also take it one day at a time, reminiscent of the teachings from Buddhist masters such as the Dalai Lama and Deepak Chopra. They focus on paying attention to the present and not taking it for granted; something I feel results in greater success in the workplace.

When you visit the Red Door Interactive website, you’ll notice the two words–“Be Present”–in the top right-hand corner of the screen. Wherever you navigate on the site, the phrase never disappears. That’s largely because we believe that accenting today will bring relevance and inspiration to the opportunities we face tomorrow and some peace of mind in a world of high stress and tight deadlines. It’s working quite well for us, and I believe could be a big benefit to other companies. Here are a few tactics that can help executives live in the moment:

Be present…to preserve the past–In order to grow and create, we should thrive on embracing change and not dwell on the mistakes of long-ago. If you take creative and strategic risks, you have to be willing to evolve and start over if they don’t work. Letting go of past failures and leaving them behind with integrity should help the present and future flourish.



Be present…for your audience–In all forms of communication, it helps to seed different types of messaging that really capitalizes on an opportunity in the life of the content’s consumer. It’s about researching what an audience wants, living in their moment, and then delivering something applicable and relevant to their lifestyle. Also, providing a platform for engagement on the Web that a consumer can access 24 hours a day. We demonstrate this in the form of guiding customers through online shopping experiences or targeting various demographics around holidays and sports seasons.

Be present…for your staff–There is nothing worse than meeting with someone who is clearly distracted, constantly looking at a watch or phone. It’s important, especially as executives, to consistently be a model for “100 percent attention” to help build deep, meaningful relationships with those supporting you. That’s the type of manager who gets the best from employees because they feel each encounter has value, meaning and purpose.

Be present…for the future–There is a difference between planning ahead and anxiety about what comes next. Constant worry might lead to a culture of fear and fear mongering around the workplace. Those who waste negative energy on the future might not be as strong to face the challenges that exist every day. Focusing solely on the task at hand will help you complete it better, faster and with less stress. That efficiency today makes way for a successful tomorrow.

You don’t have to be Buddhist or a yogi to practice these philosophies. They translate well from the meditation garden to the board room. Being present-minded can help us all stay focused in a high-paced business world with a lot of distractions. It’s good karma–NOW.

Reid Carr is president of Red Door Interactive, an Internet Presence Management firm with offices in San Diego and Denver that helps organizations profit from their Web initiatives. Clients include Garden Fresh Restaurant Corp, PETCO, Rubio’s Fresh Mexican Grill, and Cricket Communications. Connect with him at http://twitter.com/icowboy .