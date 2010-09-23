Time for a Reality Check (or Seriously, What Were They Thinking?)

I love when Theory crashes into Reality just because we haven’t figured out how to react when the perfection we are trying to achieve in our society–how things “should be”–runs up against the inevitable rawness of human nature–how things “really are”!

This ongoing clash of irreconcilable differences has been highlighted this week by the following three items which caught mine and everyone else’s attention:

• The Theory: A provocatively dressed beautiful female should be able to walk into a football locker room, filled with 53 men whose testosterone is running wild, and not be greeted with behavior amounting to–maybe–“sexual harassment.”

The Reality: While not defending the admittedly brutish behavior of the football players, isn’t The Reality that when you put yourself in a situation where you look like a piece of meat to the animals they will react predictably!

• The Theory: Three American hikers should be able to hike in the dessert between Iraq and Iran and not have to worry about being arrested and held prisoners for 14 months and face trial for espionage.

The Reality: While I hope all three Americans are released unharmed by the Iranian government, aren’t their actions in the same category as those of mountain climbers who climb Mount McKinley during the storm season and then are stunned when they are caught in a deadly blizzard? With the whole wide world to choose from why hike in the dessert near Iran?

• The Theory: You should be able to post on Facebook that you are going out of town for a few days and your house will be empty and no one should rob you.