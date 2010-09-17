America’s Greenest Corporate Campus

It’s difficult to quantify “green,” but in the building sector, the U.S. Green Building Council’s LEED certification is as good as it gets. So now that Johnson Controls has received LEED Platinum certification (the highest recognition) for its Glendale, Wisconsin campus–marking the largest concentration of LEED platinum buildings on one site- that almost certainly make it the greenest corporate campus in the U.S.

Among the highlights of the Glendale campus: desktop control of workspace temperature, lighting, airflow volume for each employee; a 31,115 square-foot, ground-mounted solar photovoltaic array and a 14,335 square-foot rooftop solar film array; paving blocks in the parking lot that collect rainwater for use in the toilets; rooftop rainwater collection; window shades that automatically adjust to the light. Perhaps most impressively, the whole thing was a retrofit of 44-year-old buildings–no new facilities were constructed.

All in all, the retrofit has cut the campus’s energy use by 21% and slashed CO2 emissions by 827,000 pounds. Water usage has also been cut by 595,000 gallons each year.

Johnson Controls does, of course, have reason to make its campus impressive. The company specializes in building efficiency and power solutions. So if it didn’t have the greenest corporate campus in the U.S., that would look bad.

