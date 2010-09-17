Is Groupon Too Good to Be True?

Groupon set out to challenge the old adage, “You get what you pay for.” The company’s quickly learning that might not always be the best thing.

The site features businesses hoping to lure a quick, loyal clientele by slashing prices on services for a limited number of “Groupon” buyers. The thought being that, once someone experiences the service, they’ll pay full price again—or tell a friend. But that’s not always what’s happening.

Groupon users are reporting customer service horrors and openly questioning whether the site is perpetuating a bigger fraud. Some have pointed out on message boards and Facebook pages their experiences with sellers who offer 1,000-plus “Groupons” for services at cut-rate prices but don’t have the resources—and perhaps never intend—to follow through on promise deals. Groupon has responded to many of these cases, and we’ve covered the business angle on the dark side of Groupon before). And part of the deal—and the case with recent Groupon partner, Gap, for example—understandably involves giving up a bit of personal information to participating company marketers. But some tell Fast Company they’ve had to perform complex and annoying feats to earn the Groupon discounts they bought.

Take the recent North Coast Music Festival in Chicago. Groupon offered a deal on tickets, to be picked up at the event’s gate. Then came the hoops. Customers were forced to walk several blocks and take a tour of a new bar in town. They were herded like cattle up the venue’s stairs, around the bar, through the seating area, out to the back deck, and down the rear stairs into an alley. Many were vocally complaining.

Groupon CEO Andrew Mason tells Fast Company he had “no idea” of the forced tour.

Then, there’s the potential for fraud. A photographer from Georgia was raked over the coals after seemingly trying to use others’ photos to promote her photography business. Dana Dawes Photography offered a supposed $500 photo package for $65, generating some $75,000 in revenue. Customers noticed the hijacked work and began calling out the fraud on Groupon’s message board. A few hours later the deal was yanked and money was refunded.