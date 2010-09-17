advertisement
Saab’s Electric Car: It’s All Business

By David Zax1 minute Read

This just in: Saab will be making its first foray into the electric vehicle market. It’s developing an EV, the 9-3 ePower, and it will be debuting the car publicly at the Paris Motor Show later this month, according to a press release.

Don’t expect to see the car on America’s streets anytime too soon. Saab says it’s planning a test driving and evaluation program to be enacted in its motherland of Sweden, and that won’t start until at least 2011.

A few specs: The car will have a 184 horsepower electric motor. It can go from 0 to over 60 miles per hour in 8.5 seconds, and its top speed is around 90 miles an hour. It will have a range of about 125 miles, enabled by a compact lithium-ion battery occupying the car’s wheelbase.

The press release, interestingly, doesn’t have much of the usual pandering about the need to make the world a greener place. Instead, according to Jan Ake Jonsson, Saab’s CEO, this is all about business: “By 2015, annual global sales of electric vehicles are expected to reach 500,000 units and Saab is determined to be represented in this important, growing segment.”

