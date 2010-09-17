Imagining an Entrepreneurial Argentina

Last week in Cordoba, Argentina, I had the privilege of speaking at the 6th Annual Endeavor Entrepreneurship Conference . The event gathered nearly a thousand people interested in creating or growing their businesses, and some of Argentina’s most successful next-generation entrepreneurs were on hand to cheer them on from the stage.

In North America, such an event would be unexceptional. But

in Argentina, every one of these gatherings represents an important step

forward in the maturation of a more diverse, robust and self-sufficient economy

that the entrepreneurs and their allies in academia and the global NGO

community are striving toward.

Argentina is one of the best-resourced countries in Latin

America. The capital, Buenos Aires, physically and culturally resembles the

great cities of Europe. The literacy rate is close to 100%, and the country is

proud of its history of technological innovation dating back to the early years

of the 20th century, when the U.S. and Argentina were roughly

comparable in per-capita GDP and industrial capabilities.

Despite all that, organizations like the Endeavor Foundation and Young Americas Business Trust are

necessary in Argentina and other promising emerging economies because

entrepreneurship requires an ecosystem and social support–and that is only

slowly developing in a culture haunted by a legacy of economic and political

instability.

“Some people here still have a negative opinion of business

in general,” said Martín Migoya, CEO of Globant,

one of the most successful Endeavor-backed enterprises. “They think that if

someone is getting ahead, then they must be cheating or doing something wrong.”

In addition, families of young people with the talent and aptitude for

entrepreneurship are rarely encouraging, preferring that their kids take the

safer path of stable employment.

Endeavor is trying to reverse that dynamic by promoting

companies who combine economic success with a commitment to broader social

prosperity. “We are looking for high-impact entrepreneurs with the potential to

become global leaders in their industry and inspire the next generation with

their story,” said Alejandro Mashad, Executive Director of Endeavor Argentina,

when we spoke at his office in Buenos Aires last week. The Endeavor program is

designed to nurture promising businesses and connect them to the resources they

need to move quickly through the “valley of death”–that crucial stage of

scaling up from 50 to more than 250 employees.

Those that survive the arduous selection process to be named

Endeavor Entrepreneurs benefit from mentoring, networking, and the vast

resources of a global organization invested in their success. “We build bridges

and open doors to connect our entrepreneurs with people, know-how and the world”

added Mashad.