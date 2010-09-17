Another Mother Moment: Choosy Moms Select Sustainable Brands

Yesterday we reported on the recent Cone findings that moms are the most receptive demographic to cause marketing efforts, and now more reports are coming out about just how receptive moms really are. Organic food and beverage brands, such as Kashi and Bear Naked, top the rankings for EcoAware moms,

a term used by the research group, EcoFocus Worldwide. In their latest

report, they reveal, “EcoAware Moms want the brands they know and trust

to offer more choices that are eco-friendly. And they expect the

manufacturers who are experts in their categories to be the innovators

and creators of eco-friendly and sustainable choices,” said EcoFocus

Consumer Insights and Research Leader, Lisa Harrison.

The report reveals that Yoplait has fallen behind other brands,

as has Frito Lay, and what appeals to moms, especially, is the humor and

sense of fun imbibed in such campaigns as Bear Naked’s, for example.

EcoFocus found that the company’s playful graphics appeal to moms.

And echoing Cone, EcoFocus says that moms’ behavior around

sustainability has to do with parenting style–making eco-friendly

choices is a way to express care for the environment and the world in

which their children live.

The findings of both EcoFocus and Cone reveal huge opportunities

for companies to innovate in cause branding and cause-related items

targeting moms. “EcoAware Moms are a receptive target market for

sustainability. They are rethinking their decisions and often making new

choices, creating unprecedented opportunities for businesses offering

sustainable solutions for everyday living,” said EcoFocus CEO, Linda

Gilbert.

“This is low hanging fruit that is ripe for harvest by marketers.

These consumer driven opportunities are often surprisingly simple,

immediately actionable, and profitable for companies to execute,” said

Gilbert.