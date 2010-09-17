Gartner Portal, Content, and Collaboration Conference – My Twitter Summary

A very interesting two days at the Gartner Portal, Content,

and Collaboration Conference in London this week. Below is a Twitter summaries of some of my ‘take-aways’. Enjoy.

Baroness Susan

Greenfield, Britain’s foremost neuroscientist, gave an amazing keynote talk

about the brain–here are a few nuggets:

•

Words make up 10% of

communication, body language 55%, and voice 35% – What does that say about

online social networks?

•

Obese people are more reckless

than skinner people … this has been proven scientifically.

•

creativity will be the commodity

of the 21st century

She plugged her new book, “ID:

The Quest for Identity in the 21st Century” as well, which sounds very

interesting.