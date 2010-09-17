advertisement
Gartner Portal, Content, and Collaboration Conference – My Twitter Summary

Twitter “speak” summary of the recent Gartner PCC Conference in London.

By David Lavenda2 minute Read

Highlights from the Gartner PCC Conference–London

A very interesting two days at the Gartner Portal, Content,
and Collaboration Conference in London this week. Below is a Twitter summaries of some of my ‘take-aways’. Enjoy.

Baroness Susan
Greenfield, Britain’s foremost neuroscientist, gave an amazing keynote talk
about the brain–here are a few nuggets:


Words make up 10% of
communication, body language 55%, and voice 35% – What does that say about
online social networks?


Obese people are more reckless
than skinner people … this has been proven scientifically.


creativity will be the commodity
of the 21st century

She plugged her new book, “ID:
The Quest for Identity in the 21st Century” as well, which sounds very
interesting.

From the analyst presentations, here are some of Gartner’s
observations/predictions. You can get the whole story by going to Twitter and
searching on the hashtag #gartnerpcc.


Between 50%-70% of inquiries to Gartner
about collaboration are about SharePoint (depending on the analyst)


Several ways to prevent collaboration project failure:

o Target specific behaviors

o Align the project with specific business goals

o Integrate into the existing infrastructure

o Remember culture change takes time

o Socially enable ‘everything you do’ where the culture allows it.”

o Simplify; more is less, user experience matters

o Be inclusive, bring in legal, etc. early

o Focus on making the ‘connectors” lives better & engaging w/them.


Thoughts on social software:

o
Email is adopted by over 90% of the
enterprise workforce. Social software is WAY down the adoption list – wikis at
20+% top the list. Social software is not being used pervasively in the enterprise.

o
Social networking adoption in the
enterprise is about 5% according to a Gartner survey. Blogs at 15% adoption.

o
The social software market is
segmented by Internal, Internal/External on your enterprise, Internal/External
on someone else’s infrastructure.

o
Picking social networking tools —
you need to look at different types of collaboration as well (my suggestion
— for more information, look at things like – http://bit.ly/cYgCTP)

o
There are too many choices
for social software; there will be a vendor shakeout in the market.

o
Questions to ask before buying
social software–is it SaaS? What are the use cases? Working with an existing
platform? Is it an off-the-shelf product? Can I or I need to write extensions? What
is the payback window? What risks am I taking?


On 4th generation
collaboration

o How ready are orgs for 4th gen collaboration? cultural acceptance – about
halfway, purpose, magnetism, and metrics are far lower

o ‘Collaborative decision making’ includes social networking, people,
collaboration and decision tools

o
‘Collaborative decision making’
software is a best of breed story today; no single vendor solution

o
The most popular form of app
integration on Windows is the ALT-Tab key

o
Collaboration and content are
coming together via social network analysis and content recommendation engines

o
What are the risks of 4th gen
collaboration tools? security, legal, and privacy – know this; plan
accordingly-start in the right places

o
Collaboration plan for CIOs for 12 months – observe collaboration patterns,
evaluate tools, create a sandbox, incent employees to cooperate


On Google Wave

o
Google Wave (R.I.P.) was what a
4th gen collaboration tool should look like.

o
Why did Google Wave fail? It
tells us something about people’s ability to change

o
Why did Google Wave fail – lack
of Google commitment, focus on tech and not adoption, lack of integration and
evolution

o
Google’s approach to Wave support
indicates why enterprises are wary of Google’s approach – lack of commitment
and support


On enterprise email:

o
Is email going away? we see no
signs of that; volumes are growing, and investments in email are growing

o
Young people entering the
workforce adapt to the tools of the workplace and they begin to email even if
they didn’t before

A technology strategist for an enterprise software company in the collaboration and social business space. I am particularly interested in studying how people, organizations, and technology interact, with a focus on why particular technologies are successfully adopted while others fail in their mission. In my 'spare' time, I am pursuing an advanced degree in STS (Science, Technology, and Society), focusing on how social collaboration tools impact our perceptions of being overloaded by information. I am an international scholar for the Society for the History of Technology.

