SunRun Brings Affordable Solar Power to Hawaii

For all of its natural beauty, Hawaii is a dirty place. Almost 90% of the state’s energy comes from fossil fuels, and Hawaii’s geographic isolation means that it can’t grab power from nearby states. Worse still, Hawaii has no natural coal or gas resources, so the majority of the state’s dirty energy is imported. Enter SunRun, an ultra-affordable home solar company that operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania–and now Hawaii. SunRun claims that it will offer the islands’ first affordable home solar option.

SunRun offers homeowners solar power service (much like a lease), with the option to pay as little as $0 upfront combined with a monthly fee. That way, homeowners don’t have to pay for pricey panels upfront. There’s just one catch: SunRun owns, maintains, and insures its panels. But since those services come at no extra cost, few people are likely to complain. And with over 5,000 customers in other states, SunRun has a track record of attracting curious consumers.

SunRun may be the first affordable home solar provider to move into Hawaii, but it isn’t the only company angling to get a piece of the state’s clean energy market. Hawaii also recently signed an agreement with Nissan North America to promote quick deployment of the all-electric Leaf sedan. As part of the deal, Hawaii will offer a $4500 incentive for Leaf purchases, as well as a $500 add-on to cover fees for home charging stations.

Ariel Schwartz can be reached on Twitter or by email.