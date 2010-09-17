Is Print Part of Your Future?

Everyone knows newspapers, magazines, and books are going through a game change. Digitization is making it possible for them to be delivered in new ways (phones, eReaders, social media, etc). New business models are coming and going in the print industry as a result, and there is more turbulence ahead promising to spawn new applications and new ways of delivering information.

Printing in the U.S. is $140-150 billion dollar industry. There is a lot more to it than newspapers, magazines, and books. For example: catalogs, direct mail, legal and financial forms, documentation, stationary, packaging, credit card statements, and more.

Full disclosure: I am working with executives in the print industry to develop a strategy for these changing times. Much of what you read below comes from focus groups and interviews I have conducted as part of my work.

Here are five trends impacting printing today. Check them out and then, please answer the question at the end. I want to know what you think.

1. The digitization revolution is not over–the endgame is not clear.

There continue to be significant changes, new advances, emerging business opportunities, and further upheaval in the marketplace. Nobody sees a conclusion to the changes now taking place.

2. The ways we communicate are continuing to change with major impact on the value chain.

Spending and ROI are both being influenced. This in turn is causing organizations to restructure as new opportunities appear and other revenue streams flatten or recede. Further, digital and ink-on-paper are evolving together.

3. U.S. companies are expanding internationally.

There is continuing growth in other countries (e.g., China, Indonesia, Eastern Bloc countries such as Poland, Brazil and many countries in S America, India). It is a complicated playing field. Every region, every country has different prevailing constraints, does business differently, and is at a unique point in its evolution.



4. Globalization is coming home, impacting U.S. companies doing business in North America.

The U.S. market is shrinking in terms of dollars, traditional print sites, and commercial printers–growth is near flat at best, mergers & acquisitions are active. China is moving in as are other international players.