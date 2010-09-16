The Human Billboard Talks Twitter, T-Shirts, and the Conan O’Brien Brand

Two years ago, Jason Sadler launched a new type of social media service: I Wear Your Shirt, a marketing company that lets businesses purchase days for him to wear their branded T-shirts. Known as the “human billboard,” Sadler spends his hours in sponsored apparel promoting the firms using Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Ustream. Sound odd? Not to companies such as Gowalla and Zappos, which have helped Sadler earn big bucks. I Wear Your Shirt has sold all of its slots for the rest of 2010 and most of 2011–meaning if you want to get on Sadler’s shirt, you’ll have to wait in line for a couple of years.

We spoke with Sadler, a former marketing professional, to get his take on social media for our Influence Project.

Fast Company: How do you measure influence through social media?

Jason Sadler: Companies need to get over the standard question: How many eyeballs did you get? I would rather 100 engaged connections than 10,000 eyeballs, because those eyeball aren’t going to do anything for you. I could walk through Times Square, and thousands of people will walk by me in ten minutes. If I’m wearing a T-shirt with a company logo, is anybody going to look at that stuff? No.

I think social media is too young to figure out how you can dive through all these people. The biggest connectors to me are the things that take time to do. It doesn’t take any time to Like or to follow someone. You can buy those things. If you want 100 Likes, I can buy them on eBay for ten cents. You have to have engaged audience in order for them to consume content.