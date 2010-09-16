A Disease-Fighting UN Backed by Big Pharma

Tuberculosis (TB) has been making headlines on Fast Company lately, largely because the fight to prevent and treat the disease is an ongoing public health crisis, and one key ingredient to that battle is resistance to antibiotics. Scientists have been looking for ways to overcome the resistance for years, but this work has largely fallen on the public sector, and big pharma companies have drawn massive criticism for their approach to

selling and distributing life-saving drugs and vaccines in the

developing world.

But a surprising turn took place at recent conference in Sweden: Richard Bergström of the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA)

called for a UN-like

compact making all stakeholders responsible. A big pharma guy wants

UN-like cooperation? This could be interesting.

“There is an emerging consensus on the need for concerted action

involving the private sector. But there is a major paradox: Industry

funds its investments in R&D by selling products at a relatively

high price during a limited patent life. Patents are nominally 20 years,

but once all the studies and paperwork are done, usually 10-12 years

remain. Investment decisions are based on the cash-flow that can be

generated once the product is on the market. And the price is set to

reflect the value of the product to society, including affordability and

willingness to pay. This we call value-based pricing,” said Bergström.

“A global compact (mirrored on the UN program for good governance and sustainable development) could focus on the agreed and gradual introduction–and responsible marketing and use of new agents. This includes the need for differential pricing to ensure equitable access for all patients in need. The learnings from the HIV field must be harnessed in this field. It is not reasonable that the least developed countries in the world pay as much as those with the highest income. A global compact would require that not only industry but also governments, physicians and pharmacists join forces to preserve the new medicines that our children and grandchildren need,” he said.

Representing the private sector, some may read his statements as a push-on to other sectors, namely governments and hospitals. But his comments indicate otherwise. “Building on the need for change, new solutions should look to the future and aim for a global compact among all stakeholders to ensure that new medicines will not be introduced and used the way they were in the past,” said Bergstrom.