Lifeplayer, the MP3 Radio for the World’s Most Forgotten

Kristine Pearson has been producing affordable,

eco-friendly, and appropriate technologies in Africa for over a decade.

Her latest invention is the culmination of her work and research thus

far: The Lifeplayer,

a comprehensive radio, cellular, MP3, and Internet-enabled device meant

to empower groups of families, villages, and schools in desperately

remote or deprived regions with access to vital information and

education.

Lifeline Energy, which is based in South Africa, today announced the launch of this innovative solar-powered technology for developing markets, which comes with 64 GB of memory and an additional 32 GB SD card, allowing educators and other individuals to download podcasts and MP3 files on any topic. But of particular relevance are educational curricula as well as information related to weather, farming, and agriculture.

The cost is estimated at $80, but depends on the features chosen, such as memory size. Users can pre-load content, listen to live radio, or download media directly from the Internet onto the device and then play it to large groups of people.

Pearson herself once played the Lifeplayer to a group of 100 people and it was audible, a feature she says makes it competitive.

Pearson is taking a “utilitarian and practical” approach, she tells Fast Company. The device is catered and tailored to the exact needs of her target markets–those in isolated, rural, developing areas, but especially women, children, and refugees. “It’s absolutely fit-for-purpose for the environment it was created for,” says Pearson.