While catching up with old episodes of “Mad Men,” I was brought up short by a show-stopping quote from Roger Sterling. Sterling, the senior partner at the Sterling Cooper Agency, tells Creative Director Don Draper that he’s been invited to join an arts foundation board. Looking puzzled, Don asks “What does that mean?”

Without

skipping a beat, Roger says “Philanthropy is the gateway to power.”

Then he

elaborated: “There are few people who decide what will happen in our

world. You have been invited to join them–pull back the curtain and take your

seat.”

And so it

was. For generations, traditional philanthropy was the exclusive domain of the

wealthy and powerful. Many of the great benefactors of the early 20th century

made their fortunes from the railroad, steel, and oil industries. These

industrial giants sat on boards of nonprofit foundations that they themselves

established to oversee how their treasure troves would be dispensed. They

determined which causes were worthy. Much of the philanthropic activity was

focused on large, sweeping gifts to benefit big institutions like the New York

City Public Library, the ballet, universities, and art museums.

How times

have changed. Many of today’s entrepreneurs are building their businesses based

on the idea of fulfilling a new kind of social contract, one in which

organizations voluntarily take responsibility for the “triple bottom

line”: people, planet, and profits. While corporate social responsibility (CSR)

is not a new concept, it has new meaning in a Web 2.0 world. For consumers, the

Internet and social media deliver a kaleidoscope view of a company’s corporate

culture. Given this new insight, consumers are exercising their right to

patronize companies with values that mirror their own.

Companies

today have to address questions that are external to their core business. Does

the organization have a moral compass?

Does it support worthy causes? Is it a good corporate citizen? Stepping back and taking a fresh look also

gives brands a great opportunity to redefine themselves and optimize for the

future. It should come as no surprise to corporate America that CSR has become

a talent magnet, a sales magnet, and an investor magnet.

How is CSR

a talent magnet? Research is revealing the none too startling

news that people want to work for caring and ethical employers. According to

last year’s study by Kelly

Services Inc., acting in a socially and environmentally responsible manner

is what it takes to gaini top talent. Nearly 90 percent of respondents said

they are more likely to work for an organization perceived as ethically and

socially responsible. A more recent study opened eyes by revealing that one-third

of workers would take a pay cut to work for a socially responsible firm.