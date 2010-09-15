Digital Incivility: The Unseemly Rise of Rudeness

In its early days, one of the joys of email was the access it provided to people who might otherwise be inaccessible, or very difficult to reach. I still remember a New Yorker article written by John Seabrook in 1994, which was effectively my introduction to this new technology. Titled “Email from Bill,” it was written as an exchange of a series of emails between Seabrook and Bill Gates.

I was still a journalist at the time. The prospect of being able to speak directly to a CEO, without the filter of corporate flaks, personal assistants and other gatekeepers, was intoxicating.

Today, running a company that depends on access to senior executives, I still highly value the instant and direct connection that email makes possible. It feels like democracy in action. On a practical level, talking directly to those in the C-suite can radically shorten the sales cycle.

Of course, it also requires that you have the person’s email address. To my surprise, I’ve found that it’s often not that hard to get. I correspond regularly with CEOs and senior executives I couldn’t have imagined getting on the phone in the pre-email era.

The flip side is that the person to whom you send an email is under no obligation to respond. I understand that. What I find disconcerting–even boorish–is the number of people who enter into some kind of dialogue on email, and then one day simply stop responding.

To be fair, most of these dialogues are transactional, and I’m usually communicating about a product or a service I’m trying to sell. But I’m also emailing with people I know and have been involved with for months, in relationships I’d assumed were grounded in good will and good faith.

So why do they sometimes stop responding? The obvious answer is that they’re overloaded and overwhelmed. It’s perfectly common for people in certain jobs today to receive 200, or 300, or even more emails a day. The default solution seems to be to ignore many of them altogether.