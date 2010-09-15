Steve Jobs Ninja Star Story Now a CGI Fantasy

Steve Jobs, ninja throwing stars, and a verbal tussle with Japanese border guards: Components of a fabulous Net news piece. And, inevitably a CGI re-enactment by the awesome animators at Next Media Animation.

Is there nothing these Taiwan-based news folks won’t turn into CGI? Steve Jobs and martial arts weaponry must’ve been an excruciatingly tempting story for them … and ultimately they couldn’t resist:

Our favorite bit? Steve’s delighted expression on leaving the store where he bought the stars in the first place. We can almost imagine him muttering “one more thing…” as he concludes his souvenir shopping.

Shame the original story is as much of an utter fabrication as this CGI, eh?