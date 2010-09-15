iFive: Intel’s Atom and Apps, Verion’s V-Cast, Google’s Me, Social Apps are Bad For You, HTC Tablet

See if you can guess which innovative writer was born 120 years ago today? Hint: You may have to break into the library with a lead pipe to find your tickets for the Orient Express. Yup, Agatha Christie, and Google’s celebrating it with a new Google Doodle . She’s sold over four billion copies, by the way … how about that for inspiration for the work day ahead?

1. Google is now definitely going to be

getting into the social network game. CEO Eric Schmidt

said so, publicly, by noting a “social layer” will go into its search

systems, mapping offerings and YouTube. So actually this Google

expansionist effort isn’t about pies, it’s more about a cream-filled

layer cake … and now the Internets are wondering what on Earth the

actual outcome will be. Hopefully it’ll be more successful, and less

care-free about user privacy, than the failed Buzz network.

2. Verizon, keen to retain as much power over the smartphone market–in other words, taking its carrier control-freak urges into the next generation of mobile devices–is now reported to have an app store for Android devices on the way. The V Cast store will support only Android 2.2 units at first, possibly expanding to earlier Android OS’s, and submissions from developers are already being requested by Verizon. The confusing aspect of this should be immediately obvious: Google has its own app store, and Android is an open standard. So is Verizon in competition with Google, supplementing it, or merely desperately hoping it can kill the openness of Android with its red-painted OCD-powered urge to own your phones?

3. Watch for the reports about Intel’s new chipsets

and app store today. The chip maker revealed them at its Intel

Developer Forum–the chips are the CE4200 (formerly Groveland) and the

E600 (codenamed TunnelCreek) and the AppUp center is now out of beta

testing and in the public domain. Intel’s application store is aimed at

supporting netbook users, with both free and paid apps for all the

usual uses. Its Atom chips are going into smart TVs and embedded

systems in cars and so on. So basically Intel is making good on its

promise to shove Atoms into as many devices as possible. Is it running

scared ahead of the tide of ARM innovations and AMD’s new low-power

silicon?

4. Mad scientist alert: One of the U.K.’s most prominent boffins, Baroness Susan Greenfield, has just pronounced the Internet, computer games, and social networking as potential evils in society. Her beef is that while some “good things” had emerged from these techs, they may have unforeseen effects on society, and her data is sourced in (this is the mad bit) “anecdotal evidence from talking to parents” among other things. Seems like her concerns echo the best British traditions, like complaints back in Britain’s 17th Century past when folks worried about this newfangled “window glass” and how it may affect health.

5. Apple’s iPad may have spawned a host of upcoming competitors and clones, but the halo effect on the tablet PC market is only just beginning to kick in, it seems–Now there’re rumors about HTC’s entry with, interestingly, mention of Android 3 aboard. It’s predicted to benefit from HTC’s strong ties with Google and U.S. cell networks, and its smartphone making expertise. But HTC has overlooked one thing: Its tablet is due Q1 2011, around about the time Apple will reveal the iPad 2.0