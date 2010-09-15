Internet Explorer 9 Brings Apps to Microsoft Windows 7

What are apps, other than tiny colorful icons that provide rich, interactive experiences on mobile devices? Think about your iPhone’s New York Times or Facebook app. They don’t feel like an installed program–they’re much less clunky–nor a website, which is anything but native. Apps are some lighter in-between. Now Microsoft is trying to bring that same concept to Windows 7.

Today, the company launched Internet Explorer 9, its latest browser iteration, which fully embraces HTML5. Boiled down, HTML5 is the next version of HTML, the backbone of Internet–that is, the predominant computer language developers use to build Web pages. It boasts incredibly strong media playback and modern Web standards. Many–including Apple–believe it could one day replace Adobe Flash. But for Microsoft, it has become a vehicle for migrating apps to the PC.

When IE9 officially launches later today, it will do so along with a slew of partners. Thanks to the power of HTML5, many of these partners from Amazon to CNN are taking advantage of IE9’s optimized platform to create immersive app-like experiences. Rather than opening IE9 and punching in an address, users may soon be pinning these “apps” to their taskbar. Redbull, for instance, will offer an interactive social media page complete with music and video. IMDB’s app will show off high-def trailers, only now possible in HTML5 with IE9. And Amazon has created a page that feels like a virtual bookstore, with access to daily deals and other features through Windows 7’s jump-lists.

“For Amazon, we wanted to re-imagine what shopping is online,” says Ryan Gavin, senior director of IE9’s business and marketing. He says that the response from those who’ve seen the Amazon demo say it feels like an app or something on their iPad. “But it’s not. It’s a website,” Gavin says.