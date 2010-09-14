Twitter Gets a Makeover

Though Twitter just recently redesigned its homepage, the company announced a much more sweeping, ground-up revamp of Twitter.com at an event in San Francisco today. As related by Evan Williams (who does not, it turns out, have anything to do with the inexpensive yet tasty bourbon of the same name), Twitter’s web client is used by almost as many people as every other Twitter client combined. So when Twitter.com sees a major redesign, it’s going to affect how millions of people communicate.

The new web app takes inspiration from the Apple iPad’s native Twitter app, a two-paneled system. The right-side panel shows everything you’d want to access, helped along by Twitter’s added support for a whopping 16 image and video uploading services. That means you can forget about opening links in new tabs or windows–Twitter’s right-hand panel will take care of it all.

Click on a tweet, and you’ll see a preview of a TwitPic image, a playable YouTube video, or an entire conversation (including the source of a reply, which is a nice touch that’s been missing). It’s a nice and succinct way to incorporate all this new information into a single place.