Don’t Wing Your Next Crisis

Oil spills. Terrorist attacks. Pandemic influenza. Hurricanes. Each of these events can disrupt your business significantly. It is therefore important to develop what a 2009 report from the IBM Business Values Institute calls “human capital resilience,” which the study defines as “an organization’s ability to respond and adapt rapidly to threats posed to its workforce.”

The word resilience captures how leaders must learn to cope

with adversity. The report outlines a number of steps that organizations can

employ to ensure their employees have the infrastructure and resources they

need to work through a crisis. Critical to the success of crisis plan is the

behavior of senior leaders who, particularly in these perilous times, are

dealing with serious issues all of the time. Sometimes the unexpected will

occur, and when it does, an executive needs to be ready. Here are some tips on

how to manage yourself and your message when the heat is on.

Prepare yourself.

The only thing you can say about a crisis is that it will likely occur when you

least expect. You cannot prepare for the specifics but you can coach yourself

how to respond. Just as companies have crisis plans, so too, must executives.

Think about what you would say and how you would say. Practicing forms of

meditation will help you learn to stay calm. Nothing will prepare you for the

severity of what occurs, but thinking how you would respond in advance–before

any crisis occurs–is good practice.

Plan your message.

Think about what you will say. Do not approach the podium and expect to wing

it. Do an outline and jot down thoughts for talking points. You can even write

up a situation report as an opening statement. Huddle with your staff to get

their ideas. Be collaborative in accepting ideas from others.

Get right to the

point. When you take the podium, address the key issue immediately.

Acknowledge the severity of the situation and the damage. For example, if there

was a plant fire, lead with the fire and then speak of injuries. Express

sympathy for victims and their families. You might also talk about what it will

mean to production to lose the plant. But save the details for later; be clear

and concise in your prepared remarks.

Take questions.

Here is where good leaders shine. Invite the audience (reporters or employees)

to ask questions. Be as candid as you can. Also, invite subject matter experts

on to the stage with you to speak to their specific areas of expertise. If you

don’t know the answer, admit it and promise to give a response as soon as

possible. By taking questions, you demonstrate that you are in charge and are

able to respond to the breaking news situation.

Be accountable for

what you are doing. A senior leader is responsible for how the organization

responds to the crisis. Make it clear that you are in charge. People want to

know there is someone in authority who is managing the issues and their

consequences. Such authority does not guarantee positive results but it does

give people assurance that someone knows that is going on.