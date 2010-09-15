From Vodacom to Startup, South African Mobile Social Networking Founder Makes Waves

Vincent Maher was formerly the social media portfolio manager at Vodacom South Africa and The Grid, a Vodacom mobile social networking tool that recently expanded beyond the borders of South Africa and into other markets, was his baby. But today Maher launched a separate, independent, recently-VC-funded Ning-equivalent for mobiles, Motribe, again targeting South Africa and other emerging markets. The Grid literally went global less than two weeks ago and Maher is already off working on his own startup? Well, the guy is quite the entrepreneur and seems to have something of a reputation in the startup scene in southern Africa. He previously co-founded Amatomu.com and is set to keynote Mobile Web in Africa 2010 later this month.

Motribe is innovative, but how will it compete with Vodacom’s products? “Something quite fundamental that the structure of our networks does is that it allows people to organize their social networks around their own interests and groups, rather than trying to fit them into a bigger more generic service like Facebook. The separation of communities and profiles means that there are less incidences of social-group spillage where people from one group see stuff that was intended for another,” Maher tells Fast Company. Curious to know more about how his new venture fits into the startup scene of South Africa, Fast Company caught up with Maher to get the inside scoop.

How does Motribe compare to or improve upon Ning?



Motribe is completely focused on mobile web community building because this is the most effective way to bridge the gap between developed and emerging markets. Ning’s focus is on the desktop web and mobile apps, whereas the mobile web is the platform for large-scale internet access in Africa, SE Asia and South America. We think there is enough space in the market for us to co-exist with Ning, especially in regions where PC Internet access is limited.

What countries are you targeting?



We are taking on the neglected emerging markets as well as providing solutions for North America and Europe. We support mobile billing and community management for the emerging market users and desktop management and reporting for users in the developed markets.