Five Innovators Heading to CGI: A New Technology to Power Your Car, Reduce Wrinkles, & Make Your Lunch

Yes, indeed, Solazyme is producing algae oils, a renewable energy source to fly you around the world, power your car, create products to reduce the wrinkles on your face, and fry the falafel at your local Halal truck. CEO and co-founder Jonathan S. Wolfson will present his innovation at the Clinton Global Initiative’s (CGI) Sixth Annual Meeting next week. Wolfson is the second CGI innovator I am featuring this week. (See Elizabeth Hausler from Monday.)

Here are Wolfson’s responses in a personal interview we had earlier this evening:

Alice Korngold: What inspired you to devote yourself to this particular mission?

Jonathan S. Wolfson: We were inspired by the need for better solutions and the drive to build something meaningful and profitable. Any technology new or old is judged on the depth of the problems it solves, there are few greater needs that our society will face than reducing carbon pollution and finding a solution to petroleum, finding sustainable alternatives for natural oils like palm and even providing new healthy sources of food – Solayzme’s renewable oil producing technology does exactly that.

What was a key turning point in the success of your enterprise?

Initially we focused our technology on direct photosynthetic growth of algae. We quickly realized that while this is an alluring solution, it was not going to be commercially relevant for many years. That is when we made a breakthrough to grow our algae heterotrophically, or put it another way in the dark.

And what made that moment so instrumental in advancing your purposes?