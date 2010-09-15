advertisement
Work Smart 2: Password Protection

By Gina Trapani1 minute Read

Think about the number of passwords you use. If it’s just one or two, then you’re probably not storing your data in a very secure way. More likely, you’ve got anywhere from six to a dozen different passwords for various websites, applications, and projects. In this week’s edition of Work Smart 2, Kevin Povondra from Connecticut asks for a better way to store his passwords. But how do you strike a balance between convenience and security? I offer some solutions, and ask Leo Laporte of the TWiT Netcast Network for some of his.

Here is the Popplet mind map used in today’s episode:

To print this mind map, click here (PDF file).

Special thanks to Leo Laporte and to Popplet. You can download Popplet for the iPad.

