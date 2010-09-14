Grow Your Niche Business by Keeping It SIMPLE

Things have not been exactly rosy for the perfume industry in the last two years. Many big brands suffered huge declines in sales as

consumers turned up their noses. Meanwhile Clean Perfume, an indie

fragrance from NYC-based Fusion Brands, enjoyed double-digit growth,

building up a remarkable fan-base on a miniscule budget. How the Clean

team, including CMO Roslyn Griner, pulled this off is a potent reminder

of the beauty of SIMPLE, especially when it comes to the marketing of

consumer goods.

S is for Story A number of successful niche brands like Tom’s of Maine and Nantucket

Nectars have a compelling story about their creation. Clean is no

different. Founder Randi Shinder, not a fan of perfumes, took notice

when people commented on how good she smelled, a smell that was simply

her soap. Unable to find a fragrance to match “that universal fresh out

of the shower scent,” she developed her own in 2003. That simple start launched a line of products with wonderfully

evocative names, such as Fresh Laundry, Warm Cotton and Summer Linen. Explained Griner, “Everyone can identify with the idea that you just used a bar of soap

and smell really good or the smell of towels coming fresh out of the

dryer.” Having a clear story also helped drive sales, “We were one of the first perfume brands to be successful on HSN because we had a wonderful story where people could

imagine what it smelled like,” advised Griner. I is for Involve A lot of brands pay lip service to their fans, offering token

opportunities for involvement. Clean, on the other hand, works hard at

nurturing all of its fans from the lone customer to the highly

influential blogger. “Be good to the people who really make your brand

and reward them every once in awhile,” counseled Griner, who supports a

vibrant Facebook community with contests, special offers and quick

responses to inquiries. Clean also created a product testing “advisory board” from among its

Facebook fans. “We recruited people who were Warm Cotton fans to test a

new type of Cotton fragrance as a disaster check, because if your real

avid fans don’t like the fragrance, you’re in trouble,” advised Griner.

Amazingly, over 1,000 people applied to be on the advisory board,

demonstrating both the strength of their fan base and their fans

unbridled enthusiasm.

M is for Minimize With retail strategy, for smaller brands sometimes less is indeed

more. Rather than striving for broad scale distribution, Clean

minimized its approach, concentrating its efforts on a single outlet,

Sephora, a decision that has paid off many times over. One of nearly 200

perfume brands on Sephora shelves, Clean is now in the Top 10, making

them a priority product for this retailer. “Sephora gives us prime real

estate, allows us in all of their promotions and provides huge

merchandising opportunities,” explained Griner. With such a strong retailer relationship, Clean is also able to test

new products and push through large seasonal promotions. Griner noted

that Clean is currently testing Bath and Body products in 25 Sephora

stores, though perfumes remain their top priority. “We had amazing

point-of-sale opportunities including end-caps for our summer perfume

and the launch of our Outdoor Shower Fresh which gives you an indication

how strong the brand is performing.” P is for Promote At the risk of being obvious, niche brands simply can not gain

traction without some well-planned and well-executed promotions. Clean

gained over 13,000 fans in two-weeks by offering a free sample to anyone

who became a fan on Facebook. Clean spread the word initially via email

and then encouraged referrals with a sweepstakes. With an acquisition

cost of under $2.00 per fan, this program provided a cost-effective

foundation for their on-going social media program. In-store promotions at Sephora also played a crucial role in Clean’s success. Noted Griner, “Our primary drive to acquisition is through sampling

so we created 30,000 gift sets, half of which sold through in two

weeks!” Part of Sephora’s “Steals and Deals,” the gift set bundle was

an incredible value offering three scents of Clean perfume for $10.00,

enticing existing Clean fans as well as targeting new customers to try

the product or share it with their friends.

L is for Leverage Like David before them, niche brands need to make the most of their

opportunities, finding leverage wherever they can. One place Clean

gains leverage is through a partnership with HSN (Home Shopping

Network). “We’re on HSN at least 9 times a year selling gift sets that

are very different than what we sell at retail,” explained Griner. “We

were a ‘Today’s Special’ two weeks ago and sold out of 17,000 gift sets,

providing us a million dollar day,” she added. In addition to the immediate sales generated, HSN also provides an

extraordinary halo for Clean. A delighted Griner offered, “Being on TV

as much as we are with HSN, it’s basically our form of advertising.”

That said, working with HSN can be challenging, explained Griner, “There

is a lot of complexity but we plan this months in advance.” Griner’s

team also created a scented towel to make the HSN gift set truly unique,

helping to leverage the relationship. E is for Emotion Niche brands seem to have an inherent understanding of the emotional

relationship consumers want to have with their products and respond

accordingly. Offered Griner, “You have to be genuine as a brand,

because people can spot fakery.” Griner believes that marketers should

be careful not to delegate social media communications to outsiders who

might misrepresent the brand. “The marketer has to be the one responding

to the consumer,” added an emphatic Griner, “because the consumer can

smell phoniness.” In addition to honesty, Griner is a big fan of using humor. To this

end, Griner created the Clean etiquette guide which offered

tongue-in-cheek advice on texting, tipping and hand washing among other

topics. Consumers responded with content of their own which in turn

inspired bloggers and Real Simple magazine to join in on the fun.

Concluded a delighted Griner, “I just think it’s about creating

emotion.”

Final note: As anyone who has ever designed a marketing program will

tell you, keeping it SIMPLE is anything but. Fortunately for Clean, the

idea of simplicity speaks to the very essence of the brand itself.