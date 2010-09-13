Job Titles That Can Sink Your Startup

I had coffee with an ex student earlier in the week that reminded me yet again why startups burn through so many early VPs. And after 30 years of venture investing we still have a hard time articulating why.

Here’s one possible explanation–job titles in a startup mean something different than titles in a large company.

You Can’t Always Get What You Want

I hadn’t seen Rajiv in the two years since he started his second company. He had raised a seed round and then a Series A from a name-brand venture firm. I was glad to see him but it was clear over coffee that he was struggling with his first hiring failure. “I’ve been running our company, cycling through customer discovery and validation and the board suggested that I was running out of bandwidth and needed some help in closing our initial orders. They suggested I get a VP of sales to help.”

It was deja vu all over again. I knew where this conversation was going. “Let me guess, your VCs helped you find a recruiter?”

“Yeah, and they were great. They helped me hire the best VP of sales I could find. The recruiter verified all the references and he completely checked out. He was in the top 1% club at (insert the name of your favorite large company here.) He’s been in sales for almost 15 years.”

I listened as he told me the rest of the story. “I thought our new Sales VP would be out in front helping us lead customer validation and help us find the pivot. That was the plan. We had talked about it in the interview and he said he understood and agreed that’s what he would do. Even when we went out to dinner before we hired him he said, he said he read the four steps and couldn’t wait to try this customer development stuff.”