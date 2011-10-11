Want To Be Our Photo Intern?

Our web team is in search of a photo intern. This is a support role, working with the editors and writers to find, crop, and upload images to the site. The ideal candidate has experience working with illustrators, editing infographics, and can whip up a photo-mosaic in minutes. You should be as comfortable searching for Creative Commons licensed images as you are navigating Getty and other wire service photo portals. Photoshop and Illustrator expertise is required, and must be demonstrated.