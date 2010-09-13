What Have We Learned

It’s the anniversary of a painful, horrifying, tragedy.

We’ve responded in a number of ways…

We’ve been shocked. We’ve grieved. We’ve cried. We’ve screamed. We’ve felt anger. We’ve blamed. We’ve proclaimed ourselves good and others bad or evil. We’ve gone to war, killing and maiming thousands and thousands. We’ve created yet another round of both blatant and insidious prejudice. And more…

We were terrified that day. And still are today, no matter how many layers of other feelings we build on top of our terror. And no matter what we try to do in the world outside to hold our terror at bay.

We were terrified that day. And still are today. No matter how many wars we fight to defend ourselves against that terror. No matter how many national policies we legislate or create through our courts to defend ourselves against that terror. No matter how many trillions of dollars we spend to defend ourselves against that terror. And no matter how many years pass. No matter how many anniversaries of 9/11/2001 we commemorate.

And why won’t these things we attempt work to defend us against that terror?