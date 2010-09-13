Bad Is Stronger Than Good: Why Good Bosses Eliminate the Negative First

Of all the tunes in the Johnny Mercer songbook, the most generally beloved must be “Accentuate the Positive”–whether your favorite cover is Bing Crosby’s, Willie Nelson’s, or someone else’s. Chances are that you yourself could summon up the chorus word for word (and click here if you want accompaniment).

You’ve got to accentuate the positive

Eliminate the negative

Latch on to the affirmative

Don’t mess with Mister In-Between

It trips off the tongue so easily that you might not even notice that

Mercer is telling you to do two things, not just one. Eliminating the

negative, as any skilled leader can tell you, is not just the flipside

of accentuating the positive. It’s a whole different set of activities.

For someone with people to manage, accentuating the positive means

recognizing productive and constructive effort, for example, and helping

people discover and build on their strengths. Eliminating the negative,

for the same boss, might mean tearing down maddening obstacles and

shielding people from abuse.

Certainly, every leader should try to do both. Yet, given that every

boss has limited time, attention, and resources, an interesting question

is: which should take priority? A growing body of behavioral science

research provides a pretty clear answer here: It’s more important to

eliminate the negative.

The seminal academic paper here is called “Bad is Stronger Than Good” [PDF]. Roy Baumeister and his colleagues draw on a huge pile of peer-reviewed

studies to show that negative information, experiences, and people have

far deeper impacts than positive ones. In the context of romantic

relationships and marriages, for example, the truth is stark: unless

positive interactions outnumber negative interactions by five to one,

odds are that the relationship will fail.

Scary, isn’t it? Yet it was confirmed by several studies that, among

relationships where the proportion of negative interactions exceeds this

one-in-five rule, divorce rates go way up and marital satisfaction goes

way down. The implication for all of us in long-term relationships is

both instructive and daunting: If you have a bad interaction with your

partner, following up with a positive one (or apparently two, three, or

four) won’t be enough to dig out of that hole. Average five or more and

you might stay in his or her good graces.

Studies on workplaces suggest, along similar lines, that bosses and

companies will get more bang for the buck if they focus on eliminating

the negative rather than accentuating the positive. For some time, I’ve

been campaigning for a certain form of this, urging companies to eliminate the worst kind of colleagues from their workplaces. Research by Will Felps and his colleagues on “bad apples” is instructive. (You can hear him talk about it on This American Life).

Felps decided to look at the effect of toxic colleagues on work groups,

including what I would call deadbeats (“withholders of effort”),

downers (who “express pessimism, anxiety, insecurity, and irritation,” a

toxic breed of de-energizers), and assholes (who violate “interpersonal

norms of respect”). His estimates that a team with just one person in

any of these categories suffers a performance disadvantage of 30% to 40%

compared to teams that have no bad apples.