See Where Major Companies Lean Politically

Ronald Reagan’s son doesn’t want you forced into using liberal-leaning companies Apple, Google, and Microsoft. He recently launched a service to end the left’s dominance of email that provides conservatives with an @Reagan.com address, for fans of the Gipper. For those who don’t feel email is enough, though, a new site lets you bring politically influenced (left or right) boycotting to all aspects of your life.

Launched by consumer watchdog GoodGuide, No. 47 on our Most Innovative Companies list, the site provides an accessible interface to view where companies fall on the political spectrum, from right to left. Assembled using data from the Center for Responsive Politics, GoodGuide charts the political contributions of major companies, organized by logo. Rolling-over the logos will reveal how much they gave the parties.

Unsurprisingly, Tom’s and Seventh Generation jump to the top of left-leaning companies. And as Reagan’s son assumed, Apple, Google, and most other major tech companies side with Democrats too. On the conservative end sits Domino’s, Coors, and Walmart.

The chart also can be divided by industry sector. Tobacco and transportation companies, for example, tend to lean to the right. Media and and computer companies, on the other hand, are typically left-leaning.

To see where your favorite companies fall, check out GoodGuide’s chart below: