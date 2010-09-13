Fruitiness vs. Truthiness: VolunteerMatch Challenges Stephen Colbert to Taste-Off

Ben & Jerry’s teamed up with Target recently to offer an exclusive Ben & Jerry’s flavor (sold at the retailer), Berry Voluntary, to support the work of VolunteerMatch, which engages volunteers by pairing them up with projects that best meet their interests and expertise. Today, the group issued a taste-off challenge to Stephen Colbert.

Beyond the mere letter to producers and a YouTube taunt (below), the folks at VolunteerMatch actually did their best to curry favor with Colbert’s own studio audience. In their words: “This challenge was presented today to the New York City studio audience

of The Colbert Report as they waited to see the live taping of the

program. They were given sample sizes of Ben & Jerry’s Berry

Voluntary.”

In other words, they bum rushed the line outside of the Colbert taping.

“I challenge Stephen Colbert–man to man and spoon to spoon–to see

who has the ice cream flavor that people prefer,” said president of

VolunteerMatch, Greg Baldwin. “We trust the judgment of a nation of

volunteers and the Colbert Nation to pick the winner.” In the video

below, you get a sense of Baldwin’s playful personality, a type that

fits and helps promote the Ben & Jerry’s brand.

After trying each flavor, consumers are encouraged to vote

to help determine the winner. Throughout the campaign, VolunteerMatch

and other education-related causes benefit, a straight-forward CSR

angle that both Target and Ben & Jerry’s use to help boost sales.