MTV.com’s VMA Livestream: The Behind-the-Scenes We Never Wanted

MTV’s annual Video Music Awards is pretty much the least essential awards show of the year (a competitive category, to be sure). But MTV took it to a new and bizarre level with its website’s livestream for this year’s awards, airing tonight. You might expect the MTV.com livestream to mirror what’s on TV, in a show of support for web content–after all, MTV has shown some efforts in that direction, with digital-only dramas and a dominance in online music video. But MTV instead opted for a migraine-inducing mishmash of the worst of social networking, in-your-face boredom, and behind-the-scenes looks that reveal far more than MTV should ever reveal.

MTV apparently wanted to restrict all its “A” content to the TV broadcast, which benefits from advertising money and a larger audience. The web-only livestream is billed as a “VIP Pass:” The intro page makes it clear that VMA viewers are expected to use the livestream as a supplement to the real broadcast, not as a replacement.

The intro page isn’t lying; these are definitely “moments that you won’t see on TV.” That’s largely because they are incredibly awkward, clumsy, and amateurish moments that the TV broadcast rightfully hides. Mostly, what web viewers see are crowd shots from awful, awful angles, with the crowds made up of 5% maybe-celebrities and 95% miscellaneous crew, like cameramen, sound crew, clipboard-wielding interns, and various production assistants. Every few minutes or so you’ll think, “Hey! Is that that guy from that thing?” But then your glimpse at a celebrity is gone, replaced by a low-bitrate shot of a dark corridor.

The livestream’s cameras are set up in the least interesting possible locations, like dark inner hallways used exclusively by on-set security, a three-story-high camera aimed at an empty stretch of “red carpet” (which, by the way, is just a large white area–maybe it’s green-screened and colored red in post-production), and almost completely dark shots of the seated crowd.

If you’ve ever wanted to see what the red carpet is really like, this is your chance: It’s a barren stretch of white concrete, twenty feet from which is a near-violent crowd of hundreds of entertainment photographers screaming “KESHA! TURN TO YOUR RIGHT! TO YOUR RIGHT! YOUR OTHER RIGHT!” while an underpaid, harried production assistant checks her BlackBerry and wonders how her life went so very wrong.