About.me Solves Your Online Identity Disorder

Admit it: You’ve googled yourself before. It’s not narcissistic–you’re just curious, right? Who knows what’s out there in the wild world of the Web. Now, a new service is aiming to legitimize all your online vanities.

Called About.me, the San Francisco-based startup allows users to register for their own personal homepage, and then pulls content from around the Internet to build a single online identity. So rather than having your profile scattered across myriad social networks such as Facebook or Twitter, About.me meshes it all together into one all-inclusive Web ID.

Most significantly, About.me providers members with a personal analytics dashboard to monitor their influence online. Users can track their total activity based on, say, tweets or Flickr uploads or Facebook status updates. According to TechCrunch, there will also be analytics on the “back end to help users understand how many people see your profile, where they’re coming from and what they do on your page.” And the site even provides a user’s “Reach” online, though it’s unclear as of yet how this number will be calculated.

Essentially, About.me is attempting to solve the age-old problem of, as Soraya Darabi put it, “multiple e-dentity disorder.”

“I’m very different on Twitter than on Facebook,” said Darabi, co-founder of Foodspotting and No. 53 on our list, at Fast Company‘s recent Most Creative People conference. “I have a professional self on LinkedIn, and a personal self on Tumblr.”