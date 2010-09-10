advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Open Thread: Does AT&T’s Network Still Suck?

Luke Wilson may claim AT&T’s network covers 97% of all Americans, but with billions invested this year alone, has your service noticeably improved?

By Austin Carr2 minute Read

advertisement
advertisement

Maybe Luke Wilson didn’t get the message across.

In the last 24 hours, AT&T has released an avalanche of press releases boasting of a country-wide investment in its wireless network. In the first six month of this year, AT&T says, we’ve invested $275 million in New York City! $350 million in Illinois! $850 million in Texas! $200 million in Alabama! $450 million in Florida! $1.1 billion in California! The list goes on…

It’s all part of the company’s planned $18-$19 billion investment for 2010.

And certainly, we’ve seen AT&T’s attempts to show off this much-improved network before. Thanks to a steady stream of Verizon attacks, the public was subjected to a series of tired Luke Wilson commercials defending the network; we’ve seen the U.S. covered in orange blankets; and heard endless claims of how AT&T covers 97% of Americans.

Yet seemingly every iPhone owner I’ve ever met can’t stop complaining of AT&T’s service. Indeed, several surveys have concluded that AT&T–not Antennagate–is the “biggest Achilles’ Heel for the iPhone,” as one report phrased it. Users’ major dislikes of the iPhone? A whopping 51% cited either the requirement to use AT&T or the poor coverage of AT&T’s network.

advertisement

What gives? Pick any state out there and AT&T has invested tens of millions, if not hundreds of millions, if not billions of dollars into its network in the last six month. So why do AT&T customers still complain?

How about it, Fast Company readers? Does your service still suck, or has it improved? Are 97% of you all covered sufficiently now? Is AT&T the “biggest Achilles’ Heel” of the iPhone still? Or does the company need to prop up the zombie-like Luke Wilson for some more network promos?

And for those who want to complain on a state-by-state level:

Alabama $200 mn. Arizona $60 mn. Arkansas $75 mn. California $1.1 bn. Colorado $30 mn. Connecticut $30 mn. Delaware $13 mn. Florida $450 mn. Hawaii $9 mn. Illinois $350 mn. Indiana $35 mn. Kansas $60 mn. Kentucky $80 mn. Louisiana $150 mn. Maryland $70 mn.
Massachusetts $50 mn. Michigan $80 mn. Minnesota $40 mn. Mississippi $125 mn.
Missouri $225 mn. Nevada $90 mn. New Jersey $100 mn. New York $225 mn. New York City Region $275 mn. North Carolina $200 mn. Ohio $60 mn. Oklahoma $35 mn. Pennsylvania $150 mn. South carolina $100 mn. Tennessee $200 mn. Texas $850 mn. Virginia $75 mn. Washington $200 mn. Washington D.C. $9 mn.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

About the author

Austin Carr writes about design and technology for Fast Company magazine.

More

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life