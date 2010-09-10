Open Thread: Does AT&T’s Network Still Suck?

Maybe Luke Wilson didn’t get the message across.

In the last 24 hours, AT&T has released an avalanche of press releases boasting of a country-wide investment in its wireless network. In the first six month of this year, AT&T says, we’ve invested $275 million in New York City! $350 million in Illinois! $850 million in Texas! $200 million in Alabama! $450 million in Florida! $1.1 billion in California! The list goes on…

It’s all part of the company’s planned $18-$19 billion investment for 2010.

And certainly, we’ve seen AT&T’s attempts to show off this much-improved network before. Thanks to a steady stream of Verizon attacks, the public was subjected to a series of tired Luke Wilson commercials defending the network; we’ve seen the U.S. covered in orange blankets; and heard endless claims of how AT&T covers 97% of Americans.

Yet seemingly every iPhone owner I’ve ever met can’t stop complaining of AT&T’s service. Indeed, several surveys have concluded that AT&T–not Antennagate–is the “biggest Achilles’ Heel for the iPhone,” as one report phrased it. Users’ major dislikes of the iPhone? A whopping 51% cited either the requirement to use AT&T or the poor coverage of AT&T’s network.