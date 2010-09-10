Britons Call for Cuts in International Aid, Smarter Spending Needed

The international aid industry is rife with errors and weaknesses. Social entrepreneurs and developers have long known there were better paths to prosperity than foreign aid, such as local innovation and microfinance.

But hearing that same criticism from the masses is an altogether different issue. The majority of Britons in a new report from the Institute of Development Studies, said too much money is being taken away from them for tax purposes and spent on foreign aid. But what else does the latest public opinion survey reveal about morality and spending priorities in the U.K.? And will it result in policy

changes or raise questions about suitable

alternatives to foreign aid?

“The surveys to date haven’t asked questions about what the public

think about alternatives to aid, and our analysis hasn’t gone so far as

to explore the issue of public opinion on aid impacting policy,” Johanna Lindstrom, Research Officer at the Institute of

Development Studies and one of the report’s authors, tells Fast Company. “Having

said that, international aid is of course a complex and varied

issue–much aid does, for example, encourage innovation, training,

research etc at a local level. So it’s worth considering that ‘local

innovation’ might be a possible outcome, rather than an alternative to

aid.”

For Britons, helping the poor is seen as a moral imperative, yet due to the U.K.’s increasing budget deficit, a majority of Britons want that help to be directed domestically, to assist local communities with aid. More generally, the report identifies that as the U.K. budget deficit increases, support for international aid decreases.

The report also reveals that older Britons are more likely to support reducing funding for international aid, when compared to a younger demographic. The authors thus make the case that development communicators should focus on the older demographic.

[Image: Flickr user isafmedia]