The Secret Weapon to Outpace Your Competitors

What is a mastermind group, and why should you care? They may just be the secret weapon to help you outpace your competitors and weather these stormy economic seas.

In the 1930s, wealth expert and author Napoleon Hill defined a mastermind group as “the coordination of knowledge and effort of two or more people, who work toward a definite purpose, in the spirit of harmony.”

Well before he authored Think and Grow Rich, Benjamin Franklin introduced a similar model. In 1728, at the ripe young age of 21, Franklin created a club of mutual improvement called a junto (pronounced “hoon-toe“). Franklin was struggling to grow his printing business, and knew he could not do it alone. The junto, which comprised seasoned tradesmen, a bartender, and an astrologer, gave him the boost he needed to thrive. As a side benefit, this group surreptitiously shaped public opinion.

Whatever you prefer to call these special societies–mastermind groups, peer groups, or juntos–you will notice they have withstood the test of time, and have created fortunes for thousands, if not millions.

The high-tech, interconnected nature of our careers may have become more sophisticated in the past few decades, but the need for old-fashioned collaboration and support in this volatile economy is stronger than ever. Ever since launching my business in 2002, I have formed and joined five groups, and have enjoyed most of the experiences immensely. I need this framework for two reasons: first, I currently live in a very remote region in Oregon, and cannot find a group of like-minded business owners locally (this is one of the main reasons we are relocating). Second, the structure of mutual support and accountability keeps me on track and energized about my company’s mission and potential.

Here are ten modern-day strategies I have learned about mastermind groups: