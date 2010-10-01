McDonald’s Design Heritage

1948

First McDonald’s

The McDonald brothers reinvent their San Bernadino, California, carhop with a limited menu and an all-glass storefront that adds theater as customers watch the cooks.

1955

First McDonald’s Franchise

Ray Kroc opens a McD’s in Des Plaines, Illinois, adding two attention-grabbing golden arches. “One of the original customers told me that he had to check it out to see what it was all about,” says company archivist Mike Bullington.

1962

Indoor Dining Introduced

A franchisee in Denver adds the first indoor dining room, a step beyond the “warm front” glass enclosures that Midwest and Northeast stores used around the ordering windows.