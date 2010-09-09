Six Ways to Supercharge Your Productivity

It’s Labor Day in the U.S. as I write this post. To my own amazement, I’ve spent most of the past month truly relaxing–reading lots of books, playing tennis, running, hanging out with my family, and eating food I mostly shouldn’t–scones and donuts for breakfast, BLTs and burgers for lunch. I enjoyed every minute of it.

Now it’s time to return to work. I feel lucky to have a job, and especially one I love, but the fall ahead is intense, daunting, and demanding, as I suspect it is for you. I’m anxious about the economy. I’m wondering when the next shoe is going to drop. I’m concerned about how my company will hold up if things do get worse.

Add to all that the digital demands of the world we now inhabit. Armed with ever more ways to connect with each other, and to stay current in every moment, we often aren’t sure where to put our focus. We find it harder to give all of our attention to anything–or anyone–for very long.

The consequence is that we’re undertaking more and more tasks every day, but they often add up to less and less real value.

Just think about how many emails you now receive and respond to each day? There are 1307 sitting in my inbox right now. I suspect that two dozen at most genuinely merit my attention. But how to focus on those, and invest minimal time on the rest?

What, in short, does it take to be productive and efficient in a world of infinitely rising demand, and endless potential distractions? By productive, I mean generating goods and services with lasting value. By efficient, I mean doing so with the least amount of unnecessary expenditure of time and energy.

Here are six behaviors that we regularly teach to our clients (for more, please click here):