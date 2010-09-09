Did Apple Just Open the Door to Adobe Flash on iPhone and iPad? [Updated]

Apple just pulled a surprising and rare move by admitting it made an error with overly strict developer guidelines. Then, a bigger shock: The new rules may permit Adobe’s Flash to run on the iPhone and iPad, ending a long standoff between the two companies.

Here’s the key part of Apple’s surprise press release this morning:

“In particular, we are relaxing all restrictions on the development tools

used to create iOS apps, as long as the resulting apps do not download

any code. This should give developers the flexibility they want, while

preserving the security we need.”

Apple is trying to appease its large crowd of developers, admitting that it’s “listened to our developers and taken much of their feedback to heart.” The biggest gripe was about Apple’s restriction on developing code in other platforms, and then using a “transcoding” solution to make the resulting software run on Apple devices. This particularly tricky clause in Apple’s developer agreement was found in section 3.3.1, where Apple had noted all apps must be written in Objective C, C, C++ or Javascript: The clause effectively banned software writers from using platforms like Adobe Flash to craft their apps, and then porting them into Apple-compatible code. If you remember, this caused all sorts of public arguments, and strange coding shenanigans to get Wired‘s e-magazine app onto the iPad.

Now section 3.3.1 merely notes that code must only use correctly documented application programming interfaces (APIs), and not access any private API’s that Apple is holding in reserve. This is an amazing turnaround, and means we may see a sudden boost in e-magazine versions of well-known titles arriving on the iPad and iPhone (because many of these publishers already use Adobe tools to format their paper magazines, as well as deliver and track advertising campaigns via Flash). But it doesn’t necessarily open the door to having Adobe’s Flash actually running on the machine.

Section 3.3.2, also updated, previously forbade any app from installing or launching any “executable code by any means, including without limitation through the use of a plug-in architecture, calling other frameworks, other APIs or otherwise.” Also it said “no interpreted code may be downloaded or used in an Application except for code that is interpreted and run by Apple’s Documented APIs and built-in interpreter(s).” Combined with the previous clause, these sentences slammed the door on Flash, which is a non-Apple code framework that acts as a plug-in inside browsers.

Now section 3.3.2 is much simpler: “An Application may not download or install executable code. Interpreted code my only be used in an Application if all scripts, code and interpreters are packaged in the Application and not downloaded.” While this is still restrictive in order to prevent malicious apps secretly downloading spyware onto your iPhone, it’s much more open to interpretation.