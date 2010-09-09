MTV Bumps Vevo as Top Online Music Destination, Igniting a Web Video Flame War

Did Universal Music Group make a mistake? Last month, the world’s largest record label announced that MTV.com would no longer be carrying its artists’ music videos; instead, the label would broadcast on Vevo, the Hulu-for-music-video platform that has been growing in popularity with help from YouTube. Vevo recently became the No. 1 online destination for music entertainment. But today, a new report from comScore shows that MTV has knocked Vevo from the top spot.

According to the report, MTV received more than 53 million unique visitors in August, a 165% uptick in traffic year-over-year. Vevo, on the other hand, garnered 49 million visitors last month.

“Amen, brother,” exclaims Van Toffler, president of MTV Networks’ music group. “It all seems to be clicking.”

What’s remarkable about these figures isn’t the difference in unique visitors, but more so how much MTV has climbed in such a short span. In February, when Vevo became the No. 1 music-entertainment network, MTV sat in fourth place behind MySpace and AOL Music. Since then, they’ve more than doubled their Web traffic, rocketing past all frontrunners. Vevo has certainly continued to grow, but with syndication from YouTube, it’s surprising they weren’t able to maintain their top spot.

Of course, the battle for online music-video supremacy is far from over. And it’s important to remember that while MTV received more visitors than Vevo, not all of the network’s content is devoted to music. Visitors might be more interested in, say, watching Jersey Shore‘s The Situation hook up with grenades than watching music videos (sadly, there’s no real video for The Situation’s rap song on either site–MTV posted a YouTube clip of the audio, though). Vevo, on the other hand, is entirely devoted to music videos, a platform aimed at luring more advertisers with higher viewer engagement.