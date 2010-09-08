Dorsal-Finned Rupert Murdoch Attacks Sad Arthur Sulzberger in CGI Deathmatch

Rupert Murdoch has a shark fin. He circles the Statue of Liberty and climbs onto land, flanked by a swarm of yellow helicopters. He’s come to take down the New York Times in an epic battle, complete with money-blasting canons, women in red dresses, and poorly dressed reporters.

This is the latest CGI video released by Next Action Media, a Hong Kong-based media company that releases animated versions of the news. “Wall Street Journal takes on New York Times” was released earlier today and takes a look at the possible demise of the New York Times at the hands (or fin) of the Wall Street Journal.

The tale opens with a frazzled Arthur “Pinch” Sulzberger Jr., who, according to perky narration, cut local coverage to save money. He also pressed his “cut jobs” button, dropping the floor out from under his nervous reporters.

Meanwhile, at the Wall Street Journal, Murdoch and a failed version of a sexy woman (his wife, Wendi Deng?) in a red dress parade out their canon and fire cash into a scene transition reminiscent of early PowerPoint. Enter the armies: Rupert Murdoch and his suit-wearing reporters face off in a West Side Story dance-fight against the jacketless New York Times writers and potential buyer Carlos Slim, topped with a sombrero (in this version of reality, not even billions of dollars worth of success can save Slim from Mexican stereotypes).