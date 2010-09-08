Who’s That Texting Your Kids in Class 66% of the Time? Parents

The days of getting caught talking in class are over–and so aren’t the days of even getting caught.

According to a new survey by app developer textPlus, which surveyed more than 600 of its users aged 13 to 17, texting is more rampant than ever in the classroom. A whopping 42.5% of teens admit to texting during class, and more than half of those say they text sometimes or constantly. What’s more, nearly 80% of students say they’ve never gotten in trouble for texting during class, suggesting the eyes-down, cell-under-the-desk method is slipping past even your most yard-stick taunting school teachers.

With more than 42% of teens admitting to bringing a cell phone or iPod

Touch to class, isn’t it time schools start cracking down? And if technology is to become more a part of education, how will teachers ever track students who are already able to pull off using these devices when they’re not supposed to? As more and more gadgets enter the classroom, won’t it just make it easier to find distractions?

For example, Houghton Mifflin, the world’s largest provider of educational

materials for K-12, today launched its first full-curriculum

algebra app for the iPad. Called the HMH Fuse, the publisher’s aim is to

find a new interactive platform to move “beyond the one-way experience

of a print or digital textbook,” according to a company statement.

And to gear up for the app, Houghton Mifflin is commencing a year-long pilot

in several California school districts to see whether iPad-delivered

content stacks up against regular, old boring textbooks. In total, 400

iPads will be piloted, and the app will provide “real-time

student-specific performance feedback,” and comprehensive student

tracking tools.

Can you imagine how kids will game the classroom once they have the full-might of the iPad’s app store? How will teachers ever keep up when they can’t even keep up with cell phones?