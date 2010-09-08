Creating a Two-Horned Dilemma

Blue Nile’s disruptive potential probably comes from its engineering of the classic competitive dilemma, coined “The Innovators Dilemma” by Clayton Christensen in his book by the same name. You force your competitors onto the horn of a dilemma. They can either run to protect themselves against one end of the horn, while exposing themselves to the other, or vice versa, but they cannot do both.

To understand how Blue Nile forces its competitors to choose between two losing approaches, try to imagine yourself as the traditional competitor trying to compete with Blue Nile. You know Blue Nile is growing and is more profitable, in percentage terms, than you are. You have resources and a brand so you figure you should simply copy Blue Nile’s model. But as you think through your strategy you find the hard choices returning you to a strategy of inaction.

The first step, of course, is to sell diamonds online. You can easily figure out the technology, build the requisite customer service team, and sort out how you will plug into your inventory. But what type of diamonds should you sell–the high quality ones you offer in your stores or lower quality ones?

To complete with Blue Nile, you must choose to sell high quality diamonds because Blue Nile has cleverly chosen a premium positioning. As Blue Nile’s CEO Diane Irvine explained, “We’re not positioned as a discounter. We are selling a very high end product but selling it for much less. So I think of this as the smart way to shop and I think our business is made possible because of the Internet.”

Your next strategic choice is to decide how to price your online inventory. You can afford to sell these diamonds at a lower “online” price because your online business does not have to pay retail rent so your costs are lower. You could drop your prices while still holding up margins. But if you sell high quality diamonds, the same quality you sell in stores, for a lower price online, then you are communicating to your customers that you are overpricing your offline offerings.

While in some categories retailers can get away with this (e.g., you may expect to pay more for a book sold in Barnes & Noble than you would for the same book purchased on Barnes & Noble’s online store, www.bn.com) but diamonds are different. You become more price-sensitive when choosing a $7,000 diamond than when choosing a $14.95 book. And while you are willing to pay for the convenience of getting the book in your hands today rather than wait three days for online shipping, three days seems not long to wait for the diamond that will mark a major turning point in your life.